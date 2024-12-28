Pool heating made possible

Kaitangata residents and Clutha District Council officials celebrate the formal handover of the town’s pool to community ownership earlier this year. A recent grant will allow the pool to be heated. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Residents of a South Otago town can soon look forward to a warmer dip thanks to a significant community grant.

Clutha District Council ceded ownership of Kaitangata Pool to the community in March.

Its committee has since been working hard to raise funds through grants and other means to undertake substantial upgrades to the facility.

Committee chairwoman Judy Maguire said the group had already replaced the roof and completed several smaller upgrades and refurbishments to the pool, and had been targeting the addition of a water-heating system.

That would soon become possible, thanks to an Otago Community Trust grant of $160,000.

Planned improvements include replacing pool equipment, upgrading changing rooms, addressing accessibility into the facility and extending operational hours to 5am-9.30pm seven days a week.

Mrs Maguire said the biggest costs would be for the heating and chemical water maintenance equipment.

‘‘The heating system is about $200,000, so we’re still waiting on further grant funding for that.

‘‘But this grant allows us to get going with our next phase of works and look forward to some significant improvements for our users.’’

She said user numbers had grown steadily since the community takeover, although recent inclement weather had led to a brief downturn.

‘‘This is partly why we need the heating system, otherwise the pool water relies on sunshine to heat it up, and there hasn’t been much of that lately.’’

The pool serves about 1000 people including schoolchildren.

The Clinton Community Pool also received a grant from the trust, of $4852, to support ‘‘critical improvements’’ including early pool opening and upgrading electrical infrastructure.

The facility, run by volunteers, serves 200 key-holders and 80 schoolchildren, eliminating the need for families to travel 30 minutes to neighbouring towns.

‘‘These grants are a testament to the incredible mahi already happening in our local communities,’’ trust chairman Andy Kilsby said.

‘‘We’re honoured to support the ongoing efforts of local leaders and residents who are passionate about creating vibrant, accessible and engaging spaces for everyone.’’

