Pool refurbishment nearing completion

Patrick Colley, of Colley Tiling, Balclutha, prepares to place one of several thousand tiles in the new Clutha Valley School Pool yesterday, in preparation for the facility’s opening next month. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Clutha Valley children should get a summer splash or two in before the end of the season, if all goes to plan.

The project manager overseeing an upgrade of the South Otago township’s community swimming pool, Shane Bocock said he and his committee had taken a "slow and thorough" approach to the project.

Conceived four years ago, and begun in the winter of 2018, the phased project had reached the pool refurbishment stage, which involved installing more than 11,000 tiles.

"Although we’re a bit behind this year, due to Covid delays, we still hope to get the tiling done during January, and have swimmers back in the pool before the end of the month," Mr Bocock said.

"Tiling was due to start in March, but was delayed till September, so [tiling contractor] Patrick [Colley] has done a great job to push this on."

Mr Colley said there was no way to approach a tiling job of this scale, other than methodically.

"The pool was painted before, which only lasts about eight to 10 years at a time. So although this is definitely the biggest job of its type I’ve done, it’ll be worth it in the long run," he said.

Mr Bocock said tiles could be expected to last 30 years, largely maintenance free.

"Obviously, the tiles themselves will last forever. It’s just the grouting, et cetera, you need to clean and look after."

He said the project — which also included earlier phases of structural bird-proofing, and replacement of windows and filtration systems — had cost about $300,000 to date, of which the largest part was tiling.

Funding had been provided by the community, the school — on whose grounds the 25m pool was located — and several community trusts and foundations.

"Wherever possible we’ve used local labour and products, and we’ve been really well supported from right across the wider community to get this far."

He said the cost was justified due to the level of community use, and the quality of the original structure.

"It was built around 1967, and when we sandblasted back the pool, it was clear it was just a really well-made facility at the outset.

"That meant we had confidence investing in good quality materials and workmanship to give it another 50-plus years of life."

A celebration to mark the reopening of the pool will be held at the start of the school year.

