Poultry club show popularity put down to egg shortages

Public interest in all things fowl is as strong as it has ever been, South Otago chicken fanciers say.

The Milton Poultry Club held its annual show at the town’s Coronation Hall at the weekend, attracting more than 380 entries from across the lower South.

Club president Theron Tapp said he was pleased with the number of entries, and with the strong public interest in the birds, which he put down to continuing well-documented issues around egg shortages.

Milton Poultry Club president Theron Tapp holds one of his Barnevelder hens entered into the club’s annual show at Milton’s Coronation Hall on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

"As well as being attractive animals with a lot of character and good as pets and for showing, their big appeal, of course, is eggs.

"Since we’ve started seeing egg shortages and prices going up, there’s been a big upsurge in people looking into backyard chickens.

"That’s reflected in the number and types of people, like families, we’re seeing come through shows recently."

Although show breeds were usually more attractive to look at, often "utility" — such as productive egg-laying — had been partly bred out of them as a result, Mr Tapp said.

"The more productive breeds, like Orpington or Leghorn, can lay upwards of 300 eggs a year at the upper end. Other breeds, you keep them because they’re beautiful to look at, and you get a few eggs as a bonus," he said.

Club member Neill Harrison, who sells chickens, said he had been fencing a large number of inquiries during recent months.

"Depending on where you buy, you could be looking at anywhere from $40 to $150 for high-quality layers, although if you’re looking for, say, bantams for the kids, you’ll pick them up for less."

Mr Harrison said other overheads included a coop, bedding and feed.

"There’s a lot of variability in cost, depending on whether you build yourself or buy a ready-made. It’s certainly not as cheap to get set up as it was only recently, even."

Mr Tapp said the show, which had been running for 76 years, was being held earlier this year due to a clash with a Canterbury show.

That meant some of the birds were at a different stage of moult than usual.

"Despite that, we’ve got some really first-class entries today that are looking in prime condition. We’re very pleased."

