Programme successful in getting new drivers behind the wheel

Good to go are "Drive My Life" Clutha participants (from left) Jennelyn Losernas, Eva Tangalin, Clutha District Council road safety educator Rachel Harrison, Liezle Olaveja, Jiscel Carino, Angela Veloria, Aisa Guimmayen and Althea Casimina. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED.

"Drive My Life", a new learner-licence programme first developed in Southland, is helping to change lives in South Otago.

The programme has helped residents obtain crucial driving qualifications and has just turned out another successful cohort.

The restricted and full licence programme offers practical driving lessons to people who need to get their licences but face barriers in doing so.

"We had a fantastic weekend with all our students passing the test and receiving their learner licences", Clutha District Council road safety educator Rachel Harrison said.

"They can now go on to our restricted licence programme and the ladies on the course can change over their international licences by sitting the practical test to receive their full driver’s licences in October.

"They are Filipino migrants, so there was a bit of a language barrier, but they all did amazingly well."

Since it began four years ago, the council-funded programme has helped more than 300 people gain the road-user skills to move forward with their lives.

"We have helped vulnerable people, new migrants and those caught up in the justice system to obtain their driver licence, assisting them on a path to independence and employment opportunities."

Ms Harrison has also started a similar programme for high schools.

Milton student Kaitlin Burgess.

"It’s a new initiative. To meet my goals I aim to have all our high school students licensed before leaving school and have safe and confident drivers on our roads."

Tokomairiro High School in Milton was the first to take on the course, with all its students sitting their test at the VTNZ mobile testing unit set up at Milton library on July 29.

"The course helped me study so I could pass my driver’s test, but in a fun way", Kaitlin Burgess, 17, said.

"The videos were easy to follow [and] we had a brain-bites book with fun activities while it taught us about road signs.

"We also did a lesson where we used goggles to simulate how bad it is to concentrate on anything when drunk.

"I have my learner licence now and I really enjoyed it."

Ms Harrison plans on taking the course to Tapanui’s Blue Mountain College next.