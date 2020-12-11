Quality and variety at show

Gore freestyle mountain biker Levi Goodall will be pulling stunts at the Tokomairiro A&P Show in Milton tomorrow. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A combination of the upmarket, the unusual and the humorously unhinged looks set to haul the crowds into Milton on Saturday.

Tokomairiro A&P Society president Richard McElrea said the show committee had pulled out all the stops to bring a "high end" range of stallholders to the show’s market this year.

Alongside this, and traditional agricultural show elements and entertainments, there would also be a "donkey banquet", and a human sulky race, he said.

"We’re aware A&P shows in some places are a bit of a dying tradition, so we’re continually reinventing ourselves down here, and this year decided to move more towards a ‘fete’-style market with higher-end stalls.

"We’re close enough to Dunedin that we can attract people from there and other parts of the region, both as stallholders and visitors to the show, and this just gives people a chance to pick up some really top-notch Christmas gifts while enjoying all the fun of our great little show, and a fantastic family day out."

Mr McElrea said about 30 stalls would be on site at the showgrounds just north of Milton, ranging from hand-made preserves, clothing and candles, to furniture, pet accessories and plants.

"I won’t say much about the donkey banquet except it’s a must-see about 12.30pm.

"The human sulky races we started last year. I actually took part myself and I don’t think I’ve laughed so much for a good wee while.

"Anyone can form a team of three — one rider and two ‘horses’, so come along and give it a crack on the day."

This would be the 155th annual show, and Mr McElrea’s fourth in succession as society president, during which time he had seen many unexpected changes.

"We’re very pleased to see more cattle back this year, after previous restrictions due to the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak.

"Heifers and calves were shown last year, and now the adult cattle will also return. The equestrian schedule has also been boosted with the addition of a Golden Horse section — for those with gold colouring."

A Milton’s Got Talent show would run during the middle of the day, with a grand prize of $1000 for the winner.

Every visitor to the show also had a chance of heading home with pockets bulging, he said.

"As well as sponsoring the talent competition, our local Four Square has put up 10 prizes of $100 vouchers for ticket holders to win.

"We wanted to share the love a bit after a tough 2020 for everyone."

Mr McElrea thanked show sponsors and volunteers for their contributions.