Crabs carry super form into 40-over format

The Milton King Crabs continued their impressive form in the South Otago premier club competition on Saturday.

Fresh from their triumph in the T20 final, the Crabs beat the Valley Stingers by 79 runs in the opening round of the 40-over format.

Milton won the toss and set a formidable total of 210 for eight wickets.

After key player Jacob Jenkins was run out without facing a ball, Corey Bradley and Dylan Greer added 44 for the second wicket before Greer was dismissed by Valley captain Marc Phillips.

Milton talisman Ben Cameron joined Bradley at the crease, and together they forged an innings-defining partnership of 105 runs.

Both reached their half-centuries, Cameron departing shortly after reaching his 50 but Bradley showing remarkable endurance and skill to carry his bat through the innings and remain unbeaten on 86.

In response, Valley were bowled out for 131 in just the 25th over, granting Milton a crucial bonus point.

The Milton bowling attack was spearheaded by Dan Samson, who banked a five-wicket haul by the time Valley got 75 runs on the board.

The Owaka Bandits started the defence of their 40-over title in record-breaking fashion, thumping the Clutha Comets by 10 wickets in one of the quickest and lowest-scoring games in South Otago history.

Owaka won the toss, elected to bowl and promptly rolled Clutha for just 27 in 14 overs.

Owaka opening bowlers Matt Morahan (two for nine) and Francis Parker (five for 11) did the damage early as Clutha were reduced for 14 for five.

In response, it took Owaka opening batters Jeremy Gray and Gordon Edwards just 2.5 overs to chase the total down as the match ended an hour and a-half after it began.

The Waihola Swans had a commanding eight-wicket win over the Kaitangata Kings.

Kai recorded a reasonable 183 for five from their 40 overs.

William Casey again looked in superb touch as he brought up his half-century, and a fifth-wicket partnership of 66 between Daniel Sutherland and Kane Benington took the Kings over 150.

In reply, Waihola needed just 27 overs to chase down the total, largely thanks to a superb unbeaten century by wicketkeeper-batter Marc Kohey.

Kohey opened the batting and demonstrated patience as well as his full array of shots.

He and Rowan Craw (28) added 78 for the second wicket, before Toby Greene helped Kohey finish the job.

Kohey punished the Kings bowlers if they strayed from their line and length, and finished unbeaten on 103 off 95 deliveries, while Greene was unbeaten on a run-a-ball 28.

Skipper Kobe Thomson and Orry Young took the two wickets for Kai in a match where their bowlers were again off the pace.

— Francis Parker