Duffy surges to top of world rankings

Jacob Duffy bowls for the Black Caps in Dunedin, during their recent T20 series against Pakistan. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps fast bowler Jacob Duffy has surged to the top of the ICC's rankings for T20 matches.

Duffy's appearances for the Black Caps have been sporadic in recent years, but he has made the most of his chances this summer, taking 13 wickets in the recent five-match home series win against Pakistan at an average of just 8.38.

The 30-year-old Southlander, who plays for the Otago Volts, moved up four places in the bowlers' rankings to take top spot from West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein.

Duffy has not held the top bowling ranking before and is the first New Zealander to hold it since legspinner Ish Sodhi in 2018.

In the batting rankings, Tim Seifert has risen to eighth overall in the T20 format, after scoring 249 runs at the top of the Black Caps order in the Pakistan series.

His average in the series was 62.25 over the five matches, with a best score of 97 not out in the final match.

Travis Head leads the T20 batting rankings, while Black Cap Finn Allen moves up one place to 15th, and Jimmy Neesham jumps 14 places to 30th on the allrounders list.

In the ODI format, Mark Chapman has made the top 100 in the batting rankings after his century in the opening match of the current series against Pakistan to be now No 78. Daryl Mitchell is the top ranked New Zealander at No 6 on the latest list.

Will O'Rourke leaps 15 places to 56th on the list for ODI bowlers, with Mitchell Santner, who is not playing the current series, in second place behind Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, while Matt Henry is seventh.

New Zealand have risen one place in T20 team rankings to sit fourth, behind India, Australia and England, and retain third spot behind India and Australia in the ODI rankings

In the updated women's T20 allrounders list, White Fern Melie Kerr retains her second place behind West Indian Hayley Matthews, while Sophie Devine rises one spot to 19th.

In the latest ODI bowlers' list, Kerr has slipped one place to 12th, with England's Sophie Ecclestone retaining her lead.

The White Ferns are fourth in the T20 rankings, behind Australia, England and India, and fifth in the ODI rankings, behind Australia, England, India and South Africa.