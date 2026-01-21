Canterbury magic casts spell over Sparks

Opener Kate Anderson smacked an unbeaten 66 off 49 to guide her side to a nine-wicket win. Photo: Supplied

The Canterbury Magicians pulled out their whole bag of tricks to notch their first Super Smash victory this afternoon.

Opener Kate Anderson smacked an unbeaten 66 off 49 to guide her side to a nine-wicket win against the Sparks in Christchurch.

The Sparks, who were without Laura Harris and Anna Browning, lost two wickets early with the bat and the Magicians ran away with 113 runs before the visitors snatched a wicket at Hagley Oval.

The Sparks sit fifth on the Super Smash table and now face a must-win game against Central on Saturday – and other results to fall their way – ahead of next week’s playoffs.

Defending 141, the Sparks made a strong start with the ball but the Magicians openers Kate Anderson and Naomi Stalenberg found their form in the third over.

Anderson lofted one down the ground and Naomi Stalenberg whacked another boundary.

Stalenberg pulled hard through the leg side and powered down the ground.

Anderson also ramped up. She swung away through the leg side and struck it well to the boundary.

Anderson whipped one off the back foot through extra cover and ran another away for her first half century this season off 37 balls.

Stalenberg went across her crease to find the space through the leg side and then flicked another away.

The Australian brought up her half century off 39 balls.

But the Sparks finally made their breakthrough when spinner Chloe Deerness bowled Stalenberg to put the Magicians 113 for one in the 14th over.

Izzy Sharp punched 23 off 17 balls to sit at the top of the Super Smash ladder for runs with 218.

It helped the Magicians wrap up at 145 for one at in the 17th over.

Anika Todd, on debut for the Sparks, bowled well conceding just 16 runs.

Earlier, The Sparks shook off early troubles to get through to 147 for seven.

Eva Gray powered 28 off 21 in a nice cameo at the back end of the innings.

Opener Felicity Robertson collected a boundary and then was bowled in the opening over.

Replacement Caitlin Blakely did not last long either, meeting a similar fate the next over to put the Sparks down 10 for two.

Opener Bella James paired with Pj Watkins as they set out to rebuild the early dent in their order.

Watkins was in nice touch, used her feet to get down the wicket and used her power to clear the ropes.

Australian spinner Lauren Smith put one out past Watkins, who got the finest edge to be caught behind by Abigale Gerken.

It put the Sparks at 43 for three in the eighth over.

The Magicians starved James of the strike, but when she face the ball, she was the strike hitter.

She found nice pockets of the field and worked hard

But she unfortunately perished just past the halfway mark after she was stumped by Gerken.

It put the Sparks 63 for four and Inglis then flicked a leading edge back to bowler Sarah Asmussen to put the Sparks 74 for five to end the 13th over.

Gray timed her shots and was key in the latter overs.

Olivia Gain tried to get up but was caught at mid off to put the Sparks 98 for six.

Gray guided some nice shots and was striking it nicely to be the Sparks top scorer.

The Sparks pumped 39 off the final three overs to help them through to 141.

Asmussen finished with two for 14 and Missy Banks took three for 32.