Boundary-hitting debut cut short by rain

Hugo Bogue, left, and Mason Clarke are both taking part in the U19 Cricket World Cup. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Otago youngster Hugo Bogue had limited time to impress with the bat in his debut at the Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe yesterday.

Still, the 17-year-old from Queenstown made the most of it.

Bogue faced just two balls, hitting the first for six and the second for four, before rain came down and forced the game in Bulawayo to be abandoned.

New Zealand were 12 without loss after one over in pursuit of 254 for victory against the United States.

The Americans, fielding an entire XI of players with Indian heritage, had made a rugged start as they plunged to 40 for five.

But they were rescued by an astonishing innings by Nitish Sudini.

He scored 117 off 133 balls, belting 12 fours and a six to score the first century for the US in the history of the tournament.

Sudini added 103 for the seventh wicket with Adit Kappa, who contributed 40 off 56 balls, and the Americans finished on 253 for nine from their 50 overs.

Otago bowler Mason Clarke took three for 55 for the Baby Black Caps and Flynn Morey grabbed four for 40.

The third Otago member of the squad, captain Tom Jones, bowled a couple of overs for no return, while recent Auckland Grammar captain Marco Alpe — coming south to join the Albion club next summer — took a couple of catches behind the stumps.

New Zealand’s next game is against Bangladesh tonight.

Both England and Afghanistan have gone two from two at the tournament.

England beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets yesterday and Afghanistan thumped the West Indies by 138 runs.

