Volts and Sparks face crunch final games

It all comes down to today.

The Volts and the Sparks play their final round-robin games of their respective Super Smash campaigns against Central in Napier this afternoon.

Both teams need a victory, and other results to fall their way, if they are to make the T20 playoffs, which get under way in Christchurch next week.

The Volts sit fourth on the men’s Super Smash table with a record of three wins, four losses, one tie and one abandoned game for 16 points.

Northern Brave (26), Auckland Aces (20) and Canterbury Kings (18) are ahead of them.

The Volts had a frustrating washed out game against the Kings, where the two teams split points.

But that is always less than ideal when you are chasing an outright win to shuffle your way up the table.

Coach Josh Tasman-Jones has named an unchanged side with Luke Georgeson and Llew Johnson still sidelined.

Wicketkeeper Max Chu remains as captain of the Volts, while young seamer Harry Sixton could be in line to make his Super Smash debut.

The Sparks sit fifth on the women’s Super Smash table after a nine-wicket loss to the Canterbury Magicians during the week.

The Sparks have a record of three wins, five losses, and one no result for 18 points. The Wellington Blaze (33), Central Hinds (25), Northern Brave (23) and Auckland Hearts (20) sit ahead of them.

The Sparks will need a bonus-point win to give them a shot of making the top three.

Australian Laura Harris returns to the side in place of Felicity Robertson, who has not travelled with the team.

Anika Todd remains with the squad after making her debut against the Magicians when Anna Browning was ill.

— The Magicians fell just short at home at Hagley Oval yesterday afternoon against the Blaze, reaching 124 for seven in their 20 overs in their pursuit of Wellington’s modest 130 for nine.

In the men’s fixture played at the same venue afterwards, it was another Wellington win.

The visiting Firebirds posted 178 for five from their 20 overs.

Rain reduced the Kings’ target to 150 from 16 overs, but after a strong start, they sputtered to 136 for eight at the end of their allotted overs. Ben Sears picked up four for 25.