Questions put to Clutha District Council candidates

Question 1: How should the Clutha District Council address the ongoing housing deficit, and propagate the district’s continued growth?

Question 2: What are your goals and priorities for the council?

LYNELLE BARRETT

Ward: Catlins.

Lynelle Barrett.

Age: 54.

Occupation: Businesswoman, wife and mother.

Question 1: In the support of both new and existing housing I think it is important council does not shackle development by being over regulatory. Listen to stakeholders, landlords, tenants and homeowners who have vested interests in achieving quality housing. For sustainable growth, it is time to listen to our own district, the leaders and businessmen and women, farming and retired who have made this district over decades. They have already built the district once.

Question 2: Keeping our district’s water assets, which have been paid for by generations of ratepayers in our district, is paramount to me. Also, improvement to our roads and strengthening a sustainable local economy with farms, businesses and our residents giving consideration to our local environment.

Unacceptable blowouts with budgets and planning need focused attention with new eyes towards accountability, to lift the burdens of our ratepayers now and in the future.

PHIL BARRETT

Ward: Clutha Valley.

Phil Barrett.

Age: 54.

Occupation: Mechanic, farmer. Question 1: T he housing shortfall in the Clutha district is not a straightforward fix, although council can speed up new building by eliminating some of the restrictions and time delays they impede consents with. Also investing in our future by supporting and encouraging apprenticeship training for both new and adult apprenticeships. Question 2: Once elected to council I will bring the people’s voice to the council table. I want the people that pay the bills to be recognised and listened to, freedom of speech and democratic process will be returned and solutions sought on genuine need rather than someone’s vision. KEVIN BARRON

Response not received before deadline.

BRONWYN BROCK

Response not received before deadline.

DANE CATHERWOOD

Response not received before deadline.

BRODIE DODDS

Ward: Balclutha.

Brodie Dodds.

Age: 32.

Occupation: Food producer, advocate.

Question 1: Focus on working with current businesses and organisations who are already addressing this issue but are not currently getting council support or are unaware of potential council support. Supply basic housing options that cater for all demographics of society as the housing issue is a broad issue. Help community groups gain funding to support emergency housing. Support local businesses to expand, evolve and diversify their services to encourage spending in the district.

Question 2: Educate, engage and empower people to get active and create community initiatives that the Clutha District Council can help support and drive. Focus on becoming a more self-reliant district and reducing the need to outsource goods and services. To help build back trust that the community has lost in our council. Reduce unnecessary expenses because of poor decision-making and wasteful spending. To be an approachable, inclusive advocate for all in the Clutha district.

CHANGRONG DONG

Response not received before deadline.

PETA DOWLE

Ward: Lawrence-Tuapeka.

Peta Dowle.

Age: 53.

Occupation: Vet nurse and business owner.

Question 1: Addressing this must be a collaborative project with central government. District councils can fast-track planning and building consents, make council-owned or controlled land available and assist with infrastructure provision. It would, I believe, be unreasonable to ask hard-pressed ratepayers to carry the full burden of a development and construction bill. Priority would be negotiations with central government over financing a system, perhaps similar in principle to the state housing projects of the 1950s.

Question 2: My primary goal will be to ensure small rural communities are listened to and properly engaged with in provision of essential local infrastructure. My priorities include basic services, such as good roading, must come ahead of "nice to have" expensive add-ons. While I support the stated objectives of the Government’s Three Waters proposals, I have serious issues with the methodology and obvious-to-all lack of good faith consultation with, and regard for, the wishes of ratepayers.

WAYNE FELTS

Ward: Balclutha.

Wayne Felts.

Age: N/A.

Occupation: Hardware store manager.

Question 1: The council has been proactive on this matter with the recent Plantation Heights subdivision, all sections are now sold, and many new houses under way. The council have two other subdivision options under way to help encourage people into the area, with the number of jobs available, and for the benefit of the district. The council has also been upgrading the council flats and looking at options to increase the numbers of these as well.

Question 2: My goals have always been to do the best for the district and acknowledging that we will not please everyone as the size of the Clutha district is huge. People’s expectations are high and getting the balance is challenging. I would like to see more done with recycling in the district for the benefit of not just us but for the future generations, for tourists to feel safe, and create jobs in our lovely district.

GAYNOR FINCH

Ward: Bruce.

Gaynor Finch.

Age: N/A.

Occupation: Farmer.

Question 1: Council has done and should continue to investigate more opportunities for subdivisions backed by the council’s ability to purchase land or subsidise land developments, i.e. putting in the essential services required and backing affordable housing, ensuring the continued growth of our district by attracting and retaining our youth to invest in our district.

Also ensure that the rates are contained at an acceptable level for all ratepayers.

Question 2: I will continue to push against Three Waters proposals in its current form to protect assets that belong to communities, need to continue upgrades within our communities but at an affordable and sustainable level for current and future generations.

Provisions made to attract more businesses of a diverse range to our area.

Continue with upgrades for the benefit of our district.

I will continue with the passion and dedication that I have for our district.

LARRY FROST

Ward: Bruce.

Larry Frost.

Age: 59.

Occupation: Food producer.

Question 1: It is part of council’s responsibility to create an environment which encourages the private sector to invest in our district through well thought-out long-term strategic planning, where it leads with an enabling attitude which is welcoming and smooths bureaucracy to enhance the private-public sector collaboration to generate future housing stocks. While the council continues to provide social housing if required.

Question 2: I will bring strong advocacy on Three Waters, RMA and local government reforms to ensure there is robust debate around these issues, as we need to ensure local democracy remains or we risk the removal of local governance with non-democratic process thrust upon us from Wellington.

With increasing council debt and higher rates rises looming, I will question and analyse council spending to help Clutha remain an affordable place to live.

PAUL HANLON

Response not received before deadline.

JOHN HERBERT

Ward: West Otago.

John Herbert.

Age: 53.

Occupation: Farmer, landlord.

Question 1: I fully support the council and the momentum we have. In our recent history Plantation Heights proved very successful. We have new projects at Stirling and Rosebank Tce.

I have fully supported the group at Kaitangata as I believe this has created a template for other communities going forward.

We had a very successful small subdivision in Tapanui and through the Our Place consultation process we have some options to explore in the future.

Question 2: I will continue as I have for the last two terms on council and act with honesty and integrity, and be a strong voice for West Otago.

Standing on one particular issue is unproductive. There are multiple issues and projects at any one time, and I will continue to be open and approachable.

My aim is to keep engaged to get the best outcome for rural water schemes through the Three Waters reform process.

MICHELE KENNEDY

Ward: West Otago.

Michele Kennedy.

Age: 59.

Occupation: Farming, ambulance officer.

Question 1: Clutha District Council has been forward thinking in promoting Planation Heights and Kai Build land packages.

Rosebank Tce and Stirling are new housing projects coming up.

West Otago has been successful with its subdivision development and has had the opportunity of landowners considering to develop other areas.

Clutha District Council is open to communicate and discuss all ideas for growth of the district.

Question 2: Stepping down from council previously for health reasons has allowed me to regain good health and a new perspective.

My attendance is to make sure that West Otago is represented with honesty and strength.

My voice is to represent the ratepayers with their priorities and concerns.

I would be honoured to be their voice.

BETH LINKLATER

Ward: Balclutha.

Beth Linklater.

Age: 68.

Occupation: Retired.

Question 1: Housing in the Clutha district remains an issue.

Continue to work with the community and key stakeholders to develop housing for ownership or rental. There is a need to continue to facilitate residential development through subdivision and a streamlined process for this to happen. Reduction of red tape would be key.

Continue to explore options for some social housing to meet the needs of the district.

Question 2: My aim is to listen, advocate for the district respect the views of the community.

I’m standing because I care. We live in a unique part of the world, we need to prioritise the core needs of the community above all else, with vanity projects coming second.

Be prudent with spending — put consultation first, consultants second, with all spending. Preserve the rich history of our district, and take good care of our environment.

CHRISTINE LIVINGSTON

Response not received before deadline.

ALISON LUDEMANN

Ward: Balclutha.

Alison Ludemann.

Age: 68.

Occupation: Secretary.

Question 1: Supporting initiatives like the Kaitangata house and land package and ensuring infrastructure is in place to encourage private development is important. Council and private developers currently have plans for development in Rosebank and council recently purchased land in Stirling for future development. Council must continue to be proactive and lead and partner with private enterprise. I support council’s plans to upgrade and provide more community houses across the district.

Question 2: To continue supporting "Our Place" projects across the district it is great that local communities are taking ownership of their projects. Council infrastructure must continue to be developed and maintained to a high standard to provide a district that is attractive for people to come live, work and invest. Continue working with rural water scheme committees enabling them to make an informed decision on whether to "opt in" or "opt out" of Three Waters reform.

BRENT MACKIE

Ward: Clinton.

Brent Mackie.

Age: 58.

Occupation: Farmer.

Question 1: I would like to see a faster process for council building consents to free up land and the building process. I don’t believe it should take months to get a building consent, or a whole year for the building process just to get under way.

Freeing up council land that is suitable to build on in Clinton for example would be a good goal too and would bring growth into our little township.

Question 2: I would like to help the council concentrate on core jobs done in and around Clutha to a high standard i.e. rural roading, unblocking culverts and general maintenance. There are rural households paying thousands of dollars a year in rates, for little to no services on what should be basic repair maintenance.

I would like to see accountability for the council spending, my motto is do it once and do it right.

JOCK MARTIN

Response not received before deadline.

SIMON MCATAMNEY

Ward: Clutha Valley.

Simon McAtamney.

Age: 49.

Occupation: Sheep farmer.

Question 1: Strongly linked to the ongoing labour problems is the shortage of quality housing. CDC needs to continue to make the process of developing new housing as smooth as possible. CDC may even need more direct involvement, such as the recent Plantation Heights subdivision in Balclutha.

As farmers, we have struggled because of labour shortages in local meat processing plants. Maybe our industries also need to be encouraged to assist with lasting housing solutions.

Question 2: If elected, my personal goal is to listen and learn to be a good effective councillor.

Priorities are to see the large infrastructure projects under way and planned, completed to a high standard, on time and to budget.

Mayor Cadogan and rural water scheme chairs working alongside Three Waters have given rural water schemes an opportunity to possibly forge their own path. Ideally, an enduring solution with continued farmer input can be found.

DEAN MCCROSTIE

Ward: Bruce.

Dean McCrostie.

Age: 55.

Occupation: Farmer.

Question 1: As far as housing in the Clutha area goes, we have a couple of new subdivisions. One in Balclutha, one in Milton, which are under way. Also land and homes packages in Kaitangata which the likes of Big River Homes is ideal for and affordable.

Also if companies like SFF, Fonterra, reinstated their accommodation blocks (camps) like in the 1980s it would help entice young and single people to the area and workforce.

Question 2: My goals for council are to be transparent, available and a voice for the community. Along with being able to take their concerns forward, I’d like to see more effort put into local infrastructure, i.e. footpaths, roading, water, etc where our rates will do some good, so thank you for the opportunity.

DES MORRIS

Response not received before deadline.

KEN PAYNE

Response not received before deadline.

PETER SMITHIES

Response not received before deadline.

THERRON TAPP

Ward: Clutha Valley.

Therron Tapp.

Age: 56.

Occupation: Bar manager.

Question 1: Housing issues could easily be solved with 3D-printed houses. To increase growth we need to attract more people to the district, but we are struggling to keep up with infrastructure just now. We have to get that sorted before we encourage more growth.

Question 2: Being a Clutha Valley local I would like to bring council spending under control. We seem to be spending large amounts of money on vanity projects while our roading and infrastructure needs more investment. Why should Clutha Valley ratepayers fund a pool for Milton, beautifying streets, when the Clutha council was so miserly with the Clydevale bridge replacement?

JO-ANNE THOMSON

Ward: Clinton.

Jo-Ann Thomson.

Age: N/A.

Occupation: Business owner.

Question 1: The use of private land for future development is already happening within our district, along with council lead development. Affordability and cost efficiency needs to match our needs and workforce availability within the district. Obviously, our district is growing in opportunities with employment also and these issues need to fit within the objectives of our long-term plan.

Question 2: To continue to be the voice for the community I represent and the wider district by building stronger working relationships with current and new councillors, advocate for enhancement of our communities’ development to be the thriving district of our future.

BRUCE VOLLWEILER

Ward: Bruce.

Bruce Vollweiler.

Age: 67.

Occupation: Farmer.

Question 1: Council has already done considerable work adding to the district’s housing: subdivisions in Balclutha, Kaitangata, Tapanui, rezoning around Milton to allow more residential development. A new water line is proposed to Waihola, enabling further growth, as is new community housing in several towns. We need to continue to look for opportunities to promote new housing throughout the district, whether council-led or by private developers, while not adding cost to existing ratepayers.

Question 2: Goal is to be an effective representative and advocate for all the communities of the Bruce ward, and make a positive contribution to decision-making. Ensuring the district has the facilities and services that make this an attractive place to live, work and conduct business, while delivering essential infrastructure in the most cost-effective way. Among priorities is completion of long-awaited upgrade of Milton’s main street, including improved stormwater, and Milton-Waihola water pipe.