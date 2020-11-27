Friday, 27 November 2020

Quilt with a rural view

    By John Cosgrove
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Stirling craftswoman Kathy Baff works on a tractor-themed child’s quilt for her first South Otago A&P Show exhibition this weekend.

    Her finished work will be exhibited alongside others made by members of the South Otago Patchwork Group, at the 154th annual show in Balclutha on Saturday.

    For her first exhibition this year, Mrs Baff said she had created a series based on the theme of looking out of a farm window.

    "It’s fun making creative pieces that will catch people’s imagination," she said.

    The patchwork group is also hosting the Hoffman Challenge Exhibition in its display area at this year’s show.

    Co-ordinator Lorraine Moffat said the display of fine quilt-making was a national level exhibition, in which Mrs Baff would display her section-winning entry from last year.

    Gates open at 8am on show day. 

