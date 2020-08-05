Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Stock truck crashes into overbridge in second Balclutha crash

    The stock truck is stuck under the railway overbridge. Photo: Facebook
    A stock truck has crashed into a railway overbridge, blocking both lanes of the Kaitangata Highway in the second crash near Balclutha this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said it was called to the single vehicle crash at 11.20am.

    The truck was stuck under the overbridge, closing both lanes and traffic management had been called in.

    The council had been contacted.

    There were no reports of injuries.

    A firefighter at the scene of an earlier crash on the outskirts of Balclutha, which involved three cars and a truck, said a stock truck carrying cows had crashed into the overbridge.

