Store shutting means post outlet losing home

Seasons store in Tapanui, which includes the town’s sole post centre, is to close due to Covid-19 pressures. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Tapanui will soon be without a post centre, as host store Seasons closes for good.

Owners Pat and Donna Sloane made the announcement this week, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the cause of the closure.

Yesterday, Mr Sloane declined to comment in detail on the decision, saying he "might say something against the Government".

A final sale will take place before the closure.

In a statement, the couple said, "Due to the impacts of Covid-19 and its ongoing effects we have had to make the hard decision to close down Seasons.

"We are currently working with our agencies to find alternative options for the ongoing supply of service to this community. NZ Post is committed to finding an alternative location to continue to provide services to the community ..."

Mr Sloane said NZ Post was already talking to "two or three" possible substitute agents locally.

Pat Sloane

The store is placed prominently in the centre of Tapanui, in Northumberland St.

On its Facebook page, a business description says Seasons was established in 1976 as a drapery and upholstery store.

Since the Sloanes took over six years ago, it had expanded its range of goods and services.

"Still retaining some of the haberdashery needs, Seasons also now has ... clothing, giftware, skin care, hair care, stationery, school uniforms, wool, postal services, NZTA services, dry cleaning services and ... photographic services."

In their statement, the Sloanes thanked the community for its support.

"Tapanui is a great little community and this was a difficult decision to make."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz