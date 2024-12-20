Students given taste of wool-harvesting process

Ronny Hill supervises Leah Stephens getting her ewe closer to the comb at the Jobbortunities shearing taster day at Telford College. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Shearing made a strong show at a Jobbortunities wool industry expo at Telford College last week.

About 18 young people met seven wool professionals and the Jobbortunities team at the agricultural academy’s specialist sheds to experience the wool-harvesting process and feel out a career in the industry, learning first-hand how to pen up, wool handle, press and help blade-shearer Ronny Hill.

"We realised there was a networking gap between our young people and possible employment in the shearing industry, as many we spoke to had never stepped foot in the sheds," Jobbortunities programme manager Eden Wilson said.

"We worked alongside MSD and others to reach out to local young people wanting employment and considering the shearing industry, who had never had experienced it.

"The team were impressed with them. Everyone got involved, cheering each other on as they threw the fleece and worked together with the encouragement and guidance of experienced staff ... It was awesome to see young people excited with a boost of confidence that they could make a career in the industry."

She said the next step would be an afternoon in a working shed, and getting linked up with local contractors.

"I really enjoyed learning all the different roles in the shed. My favourite part was learning how to roll up the fleece and throw it," trainee Leah Stephens said.

The taster day came about after a conversation between Jobbortunities staff and industry contractor Jock Martin.

"Wool is still a tight industry where the fleece gathered often struggles to pay for the shearers," Mr Martin said.

"But it’s a high-quality industry with a strong heart. People who love it or are just good at it still have good opportunities — and travel opportunities — especially with the number of smart, innovative farmers and promoters figuring out how to get, durable, sustainable, environmentally friendly wool back into every market it used to dominate, and more."