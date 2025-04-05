Decades of work pay off for winner

The Model A Ford of Balclutha’s Paul and Kaye McNabb spent 48 of its 97 years being restored to become the best in New Zealand. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The finest Model A Ford in New Zealand starts first time every time in Balclutha, after a 48-year labour of love.

Paul McNabb’s 1928 "Leatherback" won the prestigious Best of Show shield at the 17th Ford Model A National Rally of New Zealand in Masterton in February.

"There were 88,000 of these made in 1928 alone," Mr McNabb said.

"But this is a ‘blind-back’ with some other unusual features and I’d say there’s only about 40 like this left in the world. I’m aware of only four in New Zealand and this is the only one in the South Island."

Ford’s Model A replaced the Model T and was in production from 1927 to 1932.

Mr McNabb’s research shows his prize-winner was built in Canada for the New Zealand market and was shipped new to Timaru in 1928.

It was a sorry wreck under a tree in Georgetown near Oamaru when he bought it in 1977, and it was not until 1985 that its engine was started for the first time.

The 1928 car in 1977. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"It’s been a monumental jigsaw puzzle ... It has about 5500 parts. You pick up parts at swap meets and online but some things had to be completely re-created."

The rotted, original Canadian Oregon body frame was eventually replaced with New Zealand beechwood, after the complexity of its curves put the project in the "too-hard basket" for seven years.

Help was enlisted to replicate plated finishes and remnants of original paint in protected areas enabled local specialists to recreate the "Copra Drab and Seal Brown" colour scheme.

The antique automobile was taken on a trailer to Masterton with every bolt polished and 40km on the clock to set a record of 479 out of 500 points at the show, which had 138 entries.

"I’ve been a judge for the Model A Club competition and I set myself a goal of 480 points," Mr McNabb said.

"To hear my name called out for best in show after all that time and effort was out of this world.

"I have to compliment the professionals here in Balclutha. They did what I asked beautifully and would have been a lot faster without me looking over their shoulders the whole time."

Now with 57km on the clock, the gleaming artefact represents a rare and valuable piece of automotive history.

"I’m the only person on the planet who knows how much has been spent on it," Mr McNabb said.

"I think when I’m gone, I’d like it to go to one of the museums."

nick.brook@odt.co.nz