Taking their posts

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Clutha District Council (from left) Roger Cotton, Larry Frost, Bruce Graham, Rachel Harrison, deputy mayor Michele Kennedy, Mayor Jock Martin, Brendon Smith, Dane Catherwood, Dean McCrostie and Simon McAtamney, are sworn into office at Te Pou Ō Mata Au Clutha District War Memorial & Community Centre this week. Mr Martin said although the district remained in a state of emergency, it was important to proceed with the ceremony to give elected members the powers to make council decisions.