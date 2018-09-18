Trawler cleared of alleged wrongdoing

A 2010 file shot of the 64m fishing trawler Amaltal Atlantis, owned by Talley's Group. PHOTO: RNZAF

A commercial trawler suspected of encroaching illegally on South Otago inshore waters has been cleared by officials.

The alleged breach came to light after a Milton fisherman photographed a large trawler apparently targeting the Akatore Reef on September 9, from a lookout at Bull Creek, near Milton.

The reef sits within a voluntary 5km commercial trawling exclusion zone.

After completing a review of tracking data for the vessel concerned - the Talley's-owned Amaltal Atlantis - the Ministry for Primary Industries said it was satisfied regulations had been complied with.

``We've confirmed the [Amaltal Atlantis] steamed past the area on September 9 at a distance of 4.16 nautical miles (7.7km). Representatives on vessel notified MPI of the intention to steam to Dunedin. It's likely they transited closer to shore to shelter from the prevailing strong winds.''

The inaccurate assessment of the vessel's proximity to shore may have been down to its size, MPI said.

``The vessel is 64m in length which can make it seem closer to shore. The track of the vessel is consistent with it transiting, well above any trawl speed, therefore no offending has occurred.''

The man who photographed the incident, who wished to remain unnamed, said he was ``satisfied'' with explanations given, having also been contacted by a Talley's representative on Friday.

``[Talley's] said the vessel had suffered a winch breakdown and was travelling back to Dunedin for repair. It was just a very curious manoeuvre when I saw it on Sunday, and definitely worthy of investigation.''

Tautuku Fishing Club president Brett Bensemann, of Dunedin, said the incident demonstrated ``the system worked''.

``I'm very happy with the response, both from the fisherman concerned, the ministry, and Talley's.

``We can see the on-board monitoring systems for commercial trawlers are effective, and it's heartening that our recreational fishermen are concerned enough to keep an eye out for everyone's benefit. It's a good outcome.''

The Amaltal Atlantis previously hit the headlines after it took part in a rescue operation about 740km east of Dunedin, in August 2010.

The factory trawler was one of six fishing boats answering a 4.28am mayday call to the area when the Korean-registered Oyang 70 sank in calm conditions, after capsizing due to instability while trawling.

The Amaltal Atlantis led the rescue of 45 men. Six others, including the captain, died.

