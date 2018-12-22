Trees raise funds for community

Tapanui Chemist duty manager Tracy Jane adjusts one of the charitable entries in the TWO Promotions Christmas Tree Competition fundraiser this year. Photo: Richard Davison

Community groups in West Otago are hoping to raise much needed funds by providing some shared seasonal cheer this Christmas.

Local outlet La Hood's The Chemist Tapanui Depot has teamed up with Tapanui-West Otago (TWO) Promotions to provide a shop window display of local community groups' competitive Christmas trees.

The trees are in place until December 27, and can be voted for via monetary donation in their respective ballot boxes.

Although there were no additional prizes for accumulating the most cash, all entrants got to keep the proceeds, TWO Promotions spokeswoman Gloria McHutchon said.

''It's a win-win for local community groups and Tapanui as a whole.

''They get to make a bit of money, and the community and visitors get to enjoy a festive display on one of the town's busiest corners.''

Chemist duty manager Tracy Jane echoed Mrs McHutchon's sentiments.

''Our customers love seeing the imaginative entries people come up with, and it just gets everyone into the Christmas spirit. We'd encourage people to drop by and offer their support before the 27th.''

She said a Plunket ''giving tree'' was also available in-store, for those wishing to give Christmas gifts to children of struggling families.

