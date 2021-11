Photo: supplied

A truck driver has suffered moderate injuries after crashing into an overbridge in South Otago.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Lakeside Rd, near Lovells Flat, about 4pm today after a truck collided with the Crichton Overbridge.

The truck remained under the bridge and KiwiRail had been contacted to see if a structural check was necessary, she said.

The road was blocked and diversions were in place.