Two nabbed after stolen car abandoned on highway

Two people have been taken into custody after police abandoned efforts to stop a stolen vehicle in South Otago this afternoon.
Several police vehicles cordoned off a section of State Highway 1 near the intersection with Whitiker Rd, about 8km south of Balclutha, around 3pm.
Highway traffic continued to flow slowly past an abandoned red Mazda, which had a missing front right tyre.
A police spokesman said officers had attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Balclutha, and deployed spikes when the car refused to stop.
The vehicle was not stopped and police did not pursue the vehicle, which was found abandoned a short time later.
Two people were later taken into custody, and the matter has been referred to Youth Aid.
The highway remained open during the incident.