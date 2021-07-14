Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Two nabbed after stolen car abandoned on highway

    By Richard Davison and Andrew Marshall
    Two people have been taken into custody after police abandoned efforts to stop a stolen vehicle in  South Otago this afternoon.

    Several police vehicles cordoned off a section of State Highway 1 near the intersection with Whitiker Rd, about 8km south of Balclutha, around 3pm.

    Highway traffic continued to flow slowly past an abandoned red Mazda, which had a missing front right tyre.

    A police spokesman said officers had attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Balclutha, and deployed spikes when the car refused to stop.

    The vehicle was not stopped and police did not pursue the vehicle, which was found abandoned a short time later.

    The car was abandoned on the side of State Highway 1. Photo: Richard Davison
    About 4pm a police dog and his handlers arrived from Dunedin and began searching nearby farmland, after picking up a scent from the abandoned car.

    Two people were later taken into custody, and the matter has been referred to Youth Aid.

    The highway remained open during the incident. 

