Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Ute towing caravan rolls

    By Richard Davison
    Photo: Richard Davison
    A paramedic reviews the scene of a ute and caravan crash on State Highway 1 south of Balclutha that occurred about 2.30pm yesterday.

    The northbound utility vehicle, being driven to transport one whole family, left the road near the intersection with Carterhope Rd. No other vehicles were involved.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and St John attended the incident, which occurred in dry, still conditions.

    A St John spokeswoman said the driver of the ute was treated for minor injuries and taken to Clutha Health First as a precaution.

    Despite the utility rolling, other members of the family avoided serious injury.

    Emergency service personnel at the scene said no cause for the accident had been established. 

     

