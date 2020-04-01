14 more Covid-19 cases linked to Bluff wedding

It is understood the wedding was held at Oyster Cove. Photo: Google

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to a wedding held in Bluff has skyrocketed to 22 with 14 new cases announced today.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health revealed the cluster for the first time, saying there eight cases connected to the wedding, understood to be held at Oyster Cove.

It is unclear how many of the cases linked to the wedding are in the South, but the Otago Daily Times understands the wedding was attended by out-of-towners.

Given there were only ten new cases in the Southern District Health Board area announced today, it appears at least some of the cases connected to the wedding were for people outside the South.

Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife told the Otago Daily Times he believed guests at the function were not locals.

"Most of the staff that worked at that function were local people. Most were young people."

On its website Oyster Cove says it has "stunning panoramic views over the Southern Ocean" which are "bound to make your function a special occasion".

A number of cases continue to be linked to the World Hereford Conference, held in Queesntown from March 9-13.

It is now connected to 27 New Zealand cases, including three new cases announced today.

The largest cluster continues to be Marist College, which is now connected to 50 cases.