18 women face public

img_0751_1.jpg About 18 candidates and each had three minutes to introduce themselves before they were given a chance to answer questions. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Female candidates running in Invercargill’s local body elections introduced themselves to members of the public at a local government women candidate event last night.

The event was held at the Ascot Park Hotel, and was run by the Southland branch of the National Council of Women.

It attracted about 50 people, who listened to female candidates running for the Invercargill City and Southland District Councils, as well as for Environment Southland and the Invercargill Licensing Trust.

There were about 18 candidates and each had three minutes to introduce themselves before they were given a chance to answer questions from the crowd.

img_0752.jpg A crowd of 50 people attended the local government women candidate event in Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill, last night. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Each discussed issues which they believed affected the heart of the community.

Some of the main issues candidates spoke of were housing and making Invercargill a city which would attract more people.

Others issues included rebuilding the arts and culture sector, the Three Water reforms, unemployment rates and climate change.

valu.maka@odt.co.nz