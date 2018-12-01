Anger over changes to counselling service

Southlanders dealing with a range of medical issues stemming from sexual violence have been angered by planned changes to counselling services.

The patients, many of whom are dealt with by ACC’s sensitive claims unit, are seen by a counsellor who travels from Dunedin to Southland to hold clinics.

However, that is about to change, as new arrangements for counselling are about to be put in place, using an Invercargill-based counsellor.

One client, who the Otago Daily Times has agreed not to name, said the change was highly upsetting for her and other clients, who relied on the established relationship built up with a trusted counsellor.

"My understanding is that he was going to be here until the end of 2019. I’m very shocked and very disgusted with the decision by ACC," the client said.

"When I was first informed about it I was told they [ACC] did not want to pay for his travel and accommodation to come down any more."

The client questioned if whoever replaced the counsellor would have the experience or skills to deal with patients trying to cope with extreme trauma.

"The potential to do more harm than good is huge. It’s not the setting for people who are starting out," she said.

"They are dealing with some of the heaviest stuff you can deal with ... the biggest factor in any counselling relationship is trust, and it’s the hardest thing for someone who had been sexually abused to give."

National MP for Invercargill Sarah Dowie said she could not discuss issues relating to specific cases, but had generally been involved with issues involving Invercargill’s sensitive claims services.

"We are aware that there have been some questions raised recently about the provision of services by ACC delivered in Invercargill and we will be asking questions of the minister and ACC on this," she said.

"Our goal is to ensure that Invercargill people have access to the quality sensitive claims services that they need."

ACC operational guidelines for providers of sensitive claims set out that each client must be fully informed and agree to any change of services.

The claimant spoken to by the ODT felt she had been given inaccurate information — she wanted to stay with her counsellor, believed the counsellor wished to continue providing the service, but she had been told otherwise.

An ACC spokesman said the corporation had paid for the Dunedin-based counsellor to make fortnightly trips to see clients in Invercargill.

"The supplier he works for is currently seeking to employ a counsellor based in Invercargill: until that happens, the current arrangements will continue," the spokesman said.

"Our preference is to use local providers wherever possible, due to the high cost of travel and accommodation.

"There are also long waiting times for counselling services in Dunedin, so in time our Dunedin-based clients will benefit from the additional availability of the counsellor who currently travels to Invercargill."

The spokesman said the decision to change counselling services was made by ACC’s supplier, not the corporation, although ACC had supported the decision.

"Responsibility for informing clients about the proposed change sits with the counselling service, not us, as they have the relationship with the clients, and can best judge when and how the clients should hear what can be confusing and unhappy news," he said.

"We have had no reason to be concerned about how this has been handled by the supplier, although we are aware that while all clients were told about the transition plan, not all of them have been updated with the news that the current arrangements will now continue.

"That is happening now."

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz