Initial demolition work set to begin

Demolition of Wyndham museum will start next week. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Demolition of the Wyndham museum building is set to start next week.

Initial work starting next Monday will involve the establishment of site facilities, fencing, traffic control in front of the building and protection of the overhead power lines before scaffolding is put up, the Southland District Council said in a statement last Thursday.

Demolition of the building will start from June 3 and involve a combination of mechanical and manual deconstruction, using both long-reach excavators with specialist attachments and, where required, hand tools primarily on boundary walls close to existing buildings.

Total demolition and site reinstatement is expected to be completed by June 27.

Southland firm Ryal Bush Transport successfully tendered for the project.

Home to the Wyndham and District Historical Museum, the building was closed in 2017 after it was deemed earthquake prone.

The museum boasted an extensive collection relating to the wider Wyndham area, including family genealogy, sheep and dairy farming, dairy factories, horse racing, household items and histories of local clubs and societies.

Following the building’s closure, the collection was digitised with the assistance of Project Ark, a collaboration between the Invercargill City Council and the Southland and Gore district councils to catalogue every item in the region’s 12 museums which started in 2018.

Items are available to view online at www.ehive.com.

Dedicated volunteers continue to actively fundraise with the aim of establishing a new museum on the site in the future.

