Cars ordered off road in safety crackdown

A car being inspected after being pulled over in Invercargill. Photo: Police

One third of cars stopped by police in Invercargill over two nights were found to have not been roadworthy.

Police were out in force in the city on Friday and Saturday nights, in an operation they said was targeting antisocial road user behaviour.

In a statement today, Senior Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said 33.5% of the 161 cars pulled over should not have been on the roads.

Of those pulled over, 54 were sent for inspection, only eight of which were found without faults, Snr Sgt MacKenzie said. There were also 12 green stickers issued, along with 16 pink stickers.

A pink sticker means the car is unsafe and has been ordered off the road, while a green sticker means there are compliance issues - i.e. it doesn’t meet the rules and regulations to be driven on the road in New Zealand.

Snr Sgt MacKenzie said police were "all too familiar" with the impact driving recklessly or at speed could have, alongside the fact many of those vehicles were unsafe to drive.

"We’ve been very clear – we have no tolerance for this behaviour and the havoc it wreaks in our communities," he said today in a statement.

"We’re the ones having to visit families and deliver awful news about their loved ones being involved in serious incidents resulting in injury or death.

"That’s what motivates us. We don’t want to be the people having to deliver that news. It’s absolutely tragic, and absolutely avoidable.

"Police are sending a message to anyone participating in antisocial road user behaviour – we are ready and waiting, and you can expect us to take action."

The enforcement action was carried out by police from the impairment prevention team, the road policing group and commercial vehicle safety team, while being supported by VTNZ.

- APL