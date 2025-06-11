Paddler safe and well after upturned kayak found on lake

The upturned kayak was found on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: NZ Police

Police have reported a happy ending after an upturned kayak was found floating on Lake Te Anau yesterday.

Concerns were raised after the red and white kayak was found floating upside down, with a paddle, a stainless-steel flask and some fishing tackle nearby.

Police yesterday evening appealed for information regarding the kayak and its user.

In an update today they said had located the kayaker safe and well, and would not be taking any further action.

"Police thank the prompt action of the public who raised the alarm."

They said searches undertaken by Fiordland Land Search and Rescue and Southern Lakes Helicopters were "greatly appreciated".

"Police encourage all recreational water users ensure all their equipment is removed from the water and area at the end of any activities to prevent any undue alarm being raised."