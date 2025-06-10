Police concerns after empty kayak found on Lake Te Anau

The red and white kayak was found floating upside down on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for information after an empty kayak was found on Lake Te Anau late this afternoon.

In a social media post police said the red and white kayak was found floating upside down, with a paddle, a stainless-steel flask and some fishing tackle nearby.

"Police hope the kayaker made it ashore and returned home without alerting anyone of their mishap."

They urged anyone who recognised the kayak or knew of anyone who had failed to return home from the lake today to contact them.

- Quote event number P062824240.