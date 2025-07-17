Snow warning for Milford Road

Snow is set to affect the Milford Road in Southland tomorrow evening.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for State Highway 94 from 5pm to 10pm.

A period of snow was expected to affect the road east of the Home Tunnel, with 1cm to 3cm accumulating above 800 metres.

Further north, the NZ Transport Authority advised that freezing fog was likely for the Lindis Pass (SH8) and SH80 in Canterbury until Sunday.

The area between Twizel and Tekapo on SH8 was expected to be especially high risk.

There could be a hoar frosts and possibly black ice in the area to watch out for.

Meanwhile, in the central North Island, a snowfall warning has also been issued for the Desert Road (SH1) until 8pm today.

Periods of snow were expected about the road until this evening. Up to 2cm may accumulate on the highest parts, with lesser amounts down to 900 metres.