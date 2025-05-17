Progress made in intervention

The co-educational college in Gore has been under a limited statutory review since April 2023. Photo: ODT files

St Peter’s College continues to make progress and it may emerge out of statutory intervention later this year.The co-educational college in Gore has been under a limited statutory review since April 2023, with lawyer Nicola Hornsey appointed as the limited statutory manager.

The review aimed to address issues with the school’s governance and support its special character.

An intervention plan based on nine Education Review Office’s effective governance statements has been implemented.

When contacted this week, Mrs Hornsey said the statutory intervention was reviewed recently, and five more objectives were classified as being met.

While the intervention remained in place, significant progress had been made towards achieving the last three objectives and she hoped to be in a position to seek a further, and final, review later in the year.

A new principal, Kieran Udy, who started this year, had established strong, positive, and professional working relationships with the staff and the school board and was getting to know the wider school community, she said.

Mr Udy replaced Tara Quinney, who left at the end of last year after five years in the role.

Mrs Hornsey said students were being encouraged to strive to reach their full potential. Students have high expectations of themselves, and this is reflected in their continued excellent outcomes both academically and in the arenas of arts, sports and culture.

Strengthening the special character of the college was another key focus this year, she said.

The recent appointment of Joseph Assen to the role of deputy principal would support the implementation of this goal and he would bring his knowledge, skills and experience in pastoral care and teaching and learning into the school.

Mr Assen has been a dean at Rotorua Boys’ High School.