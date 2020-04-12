AOS called to address in Invercargill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police, and an Armed Offenders Squad, were sent to an Invercargill address last night after receiving a report of a person with a firearm.
A Police spokesperson said the report from an informant said they saw someone presenting what appeared to be a firearm at another person at an address on Newbie St at about 7.20pm.
Police said while the AOS was deployed, it was as a precautionary measure. When police arrived, there were no issue and no firearm or person were located.