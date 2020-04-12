AOS called to address in Invercargill

Police, and an Armed Offenders Squad, were sent to an Invercargill address last night after receiving a report of a person with a firearm.

A Police spokesperson said the report from an informant said they saw someone presenting what appeared to be a firearm at another person at an address on Newbie St at about 7.20pm.

Police said while the AOS was deployed, it was as a precautionary measure. When police arrived, there were no issue and no firearm or person were located.