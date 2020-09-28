Monday, 28 September 2020

Ardern forced to drive to Dunedin as snow cancels flights

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Jacinda Ardern has been in Invercargill today on the campaign trail. Photo: RNZ
    Jacinda Ardern has been in Invercargill today on the campaign trail. Photo: RNZ
    Jacinda Ardern's travel plans have been thrown into disarray as bad weather sweeps the South Island.

    The Labour leader has been campaigning in Invercargill this morning. She was due to catch an afternoon flight out of Southland but it was cancelled.

    She is now heading to Dunedin to catch an evening flight back to the North Island.

    Drivers are being told to stay off the roads, as heavy snows continues to fall over parts of the central South Island.

    Transport authorities issued the advisory just after 11.30am, warning motorists that everyone planning to travel on highways or roads in the area should stay well away unless they are "well prepared" for the current conditions - which includes poor visibility.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter