Back to jail after crash at cemetery

The ink on a Waikouaiti man’s prison release papers was hardly dry when he crashed into the Gore Cemetery damaging headstones, a court heard.



Mark Richard Shaw (38), who appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday, was driving his car about 12.20am on March 10 last year when police activated their red and blue lights to get him to pull over.

Shaw drove at an estimated speed of 80kmh in a 50kmh zone through two give way signs. Police decided to abort the pursuit.

Later, the man drove through the intersection of Broughton and Crewe Sts, crashing into the cemetery, causing damage to headstones and gravestones, Judge John Brandts-Giesen said.

In explanation to police, he said it was his sister’s car and he had had too much to drink before driving.

‘‘Even though a breath screening test was conducted, which you passed.’’

For failing to stop, aggravated driving while disqualified and reckless driving, Shaw was sentenced to nine months’ jail, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay $1138.50 reparation.

