Bell 'committed' to mayoralty amid quit calls

Gore Mayor Ben Bell has been asked to resign by councillors. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Embattled Gore Mayor Ben Bell is "uncertain" why he has been asked to resign and hopes the council can find a resolution.

The majority of Gore District councillors have called on Mr Bell to step down — 215 days after he made headlines as New Zealand’s youngest mayor.

After Mr Bell refused the request, the councillors requested an extraordinary meeting for next Tuesday before the council’s scheduled meeting.

Mr Bell, who was 23 when elected, said in a statement last night, he was disappointed councillors had called for his resignation.

"I am still uncertain as to why this step has been taken during this time.

"Despite this, I am hopeful the council can communicate effectively and work through this," Mr Bell said.

"I am very mindful of the impact this is having on the community and wish to reassure the Gore District that I remain committed to undertaking the role I was elected to do."

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell and Cr Richard McPhail met Mr Bell and asked him to resign on Wednesday, the council said in a statement released yesterday afternoon.

Cr McPhail has been acting as an intermediary in the fractious relationship between Mr Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry.

At that meeting the group would seek to pass a vote of no confidence in Mr Bell and remove him from all committees.

Crs Stewart MacDonell, Neville Phillips, Glenys Dickson, Paul McPhail and Bronwyn Reid supported the resignation request, the statement said.

Cr Hovell, who was a planning consultant for the Gore District Council for nearly 20 years, said "the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation".

The reasons for the request were the majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor and the majority of councillors had lost trust in the mayor acting in the best interests of the community and council as a whole.

The meeting also calls for the council to write to the Minister of Local Government requesting a meeting with council representatives to discuss intervention measures available to assist the council to effectively govern and conduct its business as usual.

Cr Hovell declined to elaborate on the mayor’s actions last night.

"I will be expanding on it at the council meeting, starting at 3.15pm on Tuesday.

"I won’t be making any further comment between now and then."

He said all the other councillors were forbidden to comment on the issue as well.

Former Gore mayor Tracy Hicks said it was "sad" the situation had reached this point.

"It’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out."

Mr Bell has had a rollercoaster ride since being elected by a paper-thin margin in the election in October. He defeated incumbent, six-term mayor Mr Hicks by eight votes.

It then emerged that Mr Bell’s mother, Rebecca Taylor, had been involved in an employment wrangle with the council but neither party would reveal any details.

Mr Bell then appointed his own personal assistant which was swiftly tossed out by the council. He appointed Stewart MacDonell as deputy mayor but shortly afterwards, while Mr Bell was on leave, seven councillors signed a requisition requesting Cr MacDonell be removed as deputy mayor.

Some councillors boycotted a councillors retreat in Cromwell organised by Mr Bell.

On December 1, Cr MacDonell resigned as deputy mayor, replaced by Cr Hovell.

In March, the council held an extraordinary meeting to discuss issues between Mr Bell and Mr Parry.

It emerged the pair had not been talking since the end of last year.

The council unanimously agreed to appoint Cr Richard McPhail to act as an intermediary between the pair on governance and relevant operational matters.

Mr Parry said his working relationship with the mayor was "very strained" and they no longer talked. They had only met twice in the two months before Christmas.

Cr Bret Highsted then resigned citing a "highly stressful" council environment since the election, where he found "levels of anxiety unsustainable".

Last month, the council voted for an independent review into council governance to try to restore confidence.

It also attempted to stop Mr Bell sitting on the chief executive appraisal committee which was questioned by Mr Bell.

A legal opinion obtained by the council showed the council had the legal power to bar Mr Bell from sitting on the committee.