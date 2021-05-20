Benee takes the road less travelled for Aotearoa Tour

Benee announced her Aotearoa Tour from Invercargill this morning. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Not many cities are hosting pop superstars right now but Invercargill is set to do just that this coming August.

Auckland’s Benee has today said she plans to spend the month travelling the country performing.

The twist, however, is that she will only head to places that usually miss out on these opportunities.

The ‘Supalonely’ singer will perform eight headline shows across the country, visiting New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier and Hamilton; the ‘Aotearoa Tour’.

Benee announced the tour from Invercargill this morning, which is where she will perform on August 12 at ILT Stadium Southland.

“I have never been here, this is the first time ever coming.”

She had a discussion with managers earlier in the year where she pitched the idea of going to smaller towns.

“It will be fun for me and be nice for everyone to feel acknowledged. I feel its nice to remind people that they do matter even if you’re not in Auckland.”

She was stoked to be playing different places, and liked how people wouldn’t have to get on a plane to go to her show.

“It makes it accessible to everyone.”

With no international travel right now given the global situation with Covid-19, Benee said it was important artists used this time to play as many shows as they could and keep the country entertained.

Not only will elements of the shows on the upcoming tour be new, the places she would perform in were new to her as well.

She wasn’t sure what this would mean but hoped it would be like she had experienced in smaller Australian venues where attendees had been of an underground music-loving scene.

“I feel like you attract quirkier crowds, which is really fun . . . You find there are a lot of people who want to come out and listen to music.”

Her upcoming shows would feature new songs, lights and stage set up.

“I feel like I haven’t played for a year . . . Doing headline shows is so different.”

Part of that difference was knowing those she will perform to will have come to specifically see her.

“That makes it a little more special sometimes.”

Tickets start from $49.90 and VIP experiences will also be available for the tour.

These will be on sale from May 27.

However, Vodafone customers can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 10am Monday May 24, while Live Nation & Ticketek pre-sales begin 11am Wednesday May 26.