Birthday in prison after arrest over stabbing robbery

Police cars were parked up at the corner of Hensley and Dee Sts. Photo: Abbey Palmer

A man is spending his 38th birthday in custody today, after being arrested in relation to the robbery of a dairy where a member of the public was stabbed.

Adam John Hamilton appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday —a day before his birthday — where he faced four charges: aggravated robbery, wounding with intent (grievous bodily harm), theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

The arrest followed the incident on July 30, when two offenders entered the Dee St Night ’n Day store, one reportedly with a firearm, about 9.30pm.

A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.

The charge document stated Hamilton, armed with a pistol and a filleting knife, stole $246.80 from the store. It also said he stole a car and petrol valued at $66.51 from a service station in Gladstone. The remaining charge said he, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounded the man.

Hamilton was remanded in custody without a plea until September 1.

Detective Matt Wyatt said the victim was in a stable condition in hospital and asked anyone with information in relation to this case to call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555-111.