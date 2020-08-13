Thursday, 13 August 2020

Birthday in prison after arrest over stabbing robbery

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police cars were parked up at the corner of Hensley and Dee Sts on Friday morning.
    Police cars were parked up at the corner of Hensley and Dee Sts. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    A man is spending his 38th birthday in custody today, after being arrested in relation to the robbery of a dairy where a member of the public was stabbed.

    Adam John Hamilton appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday —a day before his birthday — where he faced four charges: aggravated robbery, wounding with intent (grievous bodily harm), theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

    The arrest followed the incident on July 30, when two offenders entered the Dee St Night ’n Day store, one reportedly with a firearm, about 9.30pm.

    A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.

    The charge document stated Hamilton, armed with a pistol and a filleting knife, stole $246.80 from the store. It also said he stole a car and petrol valued at $66.51 from a service station in Gladstone. The remaining charge said he, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounded the man.

    Hamilton was remanded in custody without a plea until September 1.

    Detective Matt Wyatt said the victim was in a stable condition in hospital and asked anyone with information in relation to this case to call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555-111.

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter