PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Phil Boult and daughter Emma (15), of Dunedin, take Mr Boult’s 1913 Overland Roadster for a blast along State Highway94 north of Gore yesterday.

The pair were heading to the National Veteran Car Rally in Gore. About 50 vehicles, built in 1918 or before, will be at the rally this weekend, coming from as far afield as Auckland.

During the event there will be opportunities to see the vehicles up close in Irk St today, and at the Gore A&P Showgrounds tomorrow, when the cars undergo field tests.