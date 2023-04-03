Blast from the past offered at festival

Teretonga Park was a vision of the past on Saturday, as the retro motorsport event the George Begg Festival celebrated the cars, culture, and clothing of yesteryear.

Hosted by Transport World and TW Events & Incentives, the Invercargill event began on Thursday with organisers hoping the inaugural festival becomes the New Zealand version of the Goodwood Revival in the United Kingdom.

With attendees encouraged to dress in the style of the 1960s and 1970s, the Trends on the Track competition drew the best-dressed of the event to flaunt their fashion.

Walking away with the Trends on the Track Supreme Award for her self-made dress was Spring Hills woman Lynn Lindsay, who said the festival had taken her back to her childhood.

"I’m back in the 1970s this weekend ... It’s just been amazing.

"I do remember [George] practising his racing cars up the Drummond Straight, and I thought it was a part of life."

The Trends on the Track competition drew the best-dressed attendees of the George Begg Festival to flaunt their 1960s and 1970s fashion. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Mike Apthorp, of Hawke’s Bay, and Tom Bruynel, of the Kapiti Coast, were dressed as Italian policemen — but said it was their car that came before the outfits.

"First we got the car, and that’s all dressed up as an Italian police car, and then we had to get the uniforms ... My son lives in Holland, so I sent him off to the army surplus store and he came back with the real thing and sent them out to us."

The duo said they had made appearances at a number of rallies and charity runs throughout the country in the authentic outfits.

Actor and Cure Kids ambassador Will Hall, who MC’d the event, said he was pleasantly surprised at the enthusiasm of attendees to dress up for the part.

"It’s been very impressive — well done Invercargill."

A retro beauty parlour with hair and makeup provided by the team at Halcyon, and manicures from Ted & Co were also on hand for attendees to perfect their retro look.

