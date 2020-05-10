Bluff car fire thought suspicious

A car fire in Bluff overnight is being treated as suspicious, police say.

Multiple calls were made to emergency services early today, reporting the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews responded to reports of a station wagon on fire at the intersection of Budd and Slaney Sts about 2.45am.

“Crews arrived to find the car well-involved and the fire was extinguished on arrival.’’

A police spokeswoman said police attended and were treating the fire as suspicious.

There were no reports of people in the car at the time or nearby when police arrived at the scene.

Inquiries were ongoing.