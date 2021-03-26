Friday, 26 March 2021

Breaking News 5.00 pm

Body believed to be that of missing Invercargill man

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Raymond Horn went missing from his rest-home on February 15. Photo: supplied
    Raymond Horn. Photo: supplied
    Police in Invercargill have found the body of an elderly man which they believe belongs to Raymond Horn who has been missing for over a month.

    Detective Alun Griffiths said a man's body was located this afternoon in a wooded area near Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill.

    "While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the deceased to be missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn.

    "Raymond’s family have been advised."

    Police will not be in a position to comment further on the circumstances of the death until after a post-mortem has taken place, Det Griffiths said.

    Mr Horn has been the subject of a weeks-long search after he went missing on February 15.

    Teams of Land Search and Rescue volunteers, other volunteers and police have been searching for him since.

    Mr Horn, who has dementia, walked with a limp and was non-verbal, went missing from Walmsley House, a rest-home in the suburb Richmond.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter