Boy rushed to hospital after incident at Southland school

A boy has been rushed to hospital after an incident at a Southland school.

Emergency services were called to rural Thornbury School just after 3pm today after reports of a trapped and injured child.

It was understood the boy had been impaled.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said before 4pm they were transporting a male patient to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

A staff member at the school declined to comment when contacted by the Otago Daily Times.