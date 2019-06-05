Boy rushed to hospital after incident at Southland school

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A boy has been rushed to hospital after an incident at a Southland school.
Emergency services were called to rural Thornbury School just after 3pm today after reports of a trapped and injured child.
It was understood the boy had been impaled.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said before 4pm they were transporting a male patient to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.
A staff member at the school declined to comment when contacted by the Otago Daily Times.