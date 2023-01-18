Bridge warning after tractor crash

The driver was seriously hurt and the tractor extensively damaged in the crash. Photo: Gore District Council/Facebook

Drivers are being urged to take care on a Southland bridge after a tractor crashed through a barrier on to the riverbank below.

The driver of the tractor was seriously hurt in the crash on Otamita Rd, on the Mataura River bridge, yesterday afternoon.

Gore District Council is asking drivers to be aware there is a 30km/h speed restriction in place after the accident.

Photo: Sandy Eggleston

"As many will know, a tractor went through the side of the concrete bridge and landed on the riverbank below. We had the bridge assessed to ensure its structural integrity hadn't been compromised before reopening it last night," the council said on a Facebook post.

The speed restriction will stay in place until the guard rail is repaired.