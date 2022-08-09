Candidates withdraw from mayoral contest

Two candidates have pulled out of the mayoralty race in Invercargill due to the increasing number of candidates.

Incumbent councillors Rebecca Amundsen and Ian Pottinger, who previously announced their intentions to run for the top job, will now just stand for a seat at the council table.

Ian Pottinger.

Asked if his decision was about the possibility of Sir Tim Shadbolt being re-elected in a split vote scenario, Cr Pottinger said it was nothing to do with the sitting mayor.

In response to the same question, Cr Amundsen said, "There are a number of possible outcomes that would be detrimental for the city."

There are now seven candidates for the Invercargill mayoralty: Sir Tim, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, Cr Darren Ludlow, Bluff Community Board member Noel Peterson, former New Zealand First list MP Ria Bond, former Invercargill deputy mayor Toni Biddle and social media influencer Tom Morton.

Cr Amundsen said the decision to withdraw was not taken lightly.

Rebecca Amundsen,

"Serving my community has always been at the heart of what I do and is what led me to council nine years ago ... In light of the growing mayoral candidate pool I have realised that what’s best for the city, and indeed myself, is to not run for mayor in this election."

She said there were a number of "worst-case scenarios in the mayoral candidate pool" who had a chance of winning.

"I do not want my running to contribute to any of them being successful. This would not be in the best interests of Invercargill and Bluff."

Cr Pottinger said he was pulling out to support Cr Clark, who he believed had the skills and dedication to tackle the job.

"Council’s style of governance was becoming too idealistic and indecisive, as well as lacking the necessary fiscal awareness."

However, he would not be part of Cr Clark’s proposed ticket.

"Anyone standing for city council should be judged solely on their individual merits and what skills they can bring to the table to support the community."

Nominations close on Friday.

