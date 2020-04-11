Can't Touch This video goes viral

Winton Primary School principal Steve Wadsworth and his family have gone viral with their rendition of You Can't Touch This.

Mr Wadsworth said the video had more than 40,000 hits since it was uploaded last night .

The video which was filmed and edited by Mr Wadsworth's daughter Kendra, who was attending broadcasting school up until lockdown, took about six days to put together, he said.

''A lot of people have said it made their day in their bubble.''

The video features Mr Wadsworth, his wife Helen, and daughters Kendra and Brilea around their home in Winton.

Although the girls were quick to come on board with the idea, Helen took a bit more cajoling, he said.

''It was a good opportunity for the family to do something special as a family,'' he said.