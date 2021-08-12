Thursday, 12 August 2021

Car crash causes power outage in Invercargill suburb

    By Karen Pasco
    Electricity was cut off to about 120 homes in Invercargill in the early hours of this morning after a car hit a power pole.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the scene on Kew Rd about 2am this morning.

    ''The road was closed for a time and a tow truck was required for the vehicle,'' she said.

    The driver did not suffer any injuries and the power company was notified.

    A Powernet spokeswoman said the accident cut the power to about 120 homes initially, however more homes needed to have the power turned off about 9am to make the necessary repairs.

    Staff had been working since just after 2am to rectify the situation, she said.

    A pole had been reinstated and repairs were expected to be finished and power restored by lunch time.

    Southland Hospital acting general manager Jo McLeod confirmed the hospital was not affected by the power outage.

    ''The hospital has generators that automatically respond to provide essential power, in the event a power outage occurs."

