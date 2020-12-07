Car crashes into tree in Fiordland

Members of the public helped remove a person from a vehicle after it crashed into a tree in Fiordland National Park today.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John had notified police of the incident at Knobs Flat on State Highway 94 Milford Rd, about 2.34pm.

Initially, one person was reported to have received injuries, however, it was not clear how severe they were.

A Fenz spokesman later confirmed crews had left the scene after arriving to find the person had already been removed.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said ambulance staff were stood down as they were no longer required.