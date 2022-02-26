Saturday, 26 February 2022

Car fire spreads to vegetation at Waituna Lagoon

    By Oscar Francis
    Fire Crews are battling a "fully involved" car  fire which has spread to the surrounding area.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews were called to a report of car fire that was spreading to surrounding areas of grass at around 3.50pm.

    An appliance was dispatched from Invercargill Station, and a tanker from Waimahaka Station.

    Those units had trouble accessing the fire, so a four wheel drive unit and another appliance was sent from Invercargill Station.

    Crews were currently battling a "fully involved" car fire at the end of Waituna Lagoon Rd.

    The fire had spread to an area about 150 meters by 15 meters and a helicopter was on standby, he said.

