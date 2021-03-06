Car hits parked vehicle in Invercargill

One person was moderately injured when a car hit a parked car in Invercargill this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said one person was being assessed by St John officers after the 2.44pm crash in Regent St.

A spokeswoman from St John said they were taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters had attended but no action, apart from traffic control duties, had been required.