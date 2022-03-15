Child sex offender had 'been leading a double life'

Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A man was leading a double life — a Christian to the outside world and a child sex offender behind closed doors, a court heard today.

That man, John Huntly Watson (67), appeared for sentencing before Judge Russell Walker in the Invercargill District Court for sexual offences against a girl during a five-year period,

He was up on 10 charges of sexual violation, three being representative charges, and one charge of indecent assault.

The girl was aged between 10 and 16 years when Watson offended against her.

Suppression orders to protect the victim prevent the Otago Daily Times disclosing when the offending occurred.

The victim’s family were in court to hear the sentencing.

In submissions, defence counsel Bill Dawkins said Watson had admitted his wrongdoing and had sought help from a psychologist, not to assist with his sentencing, but to gain some insight into why he had committed these acts.

Up until the point of offending, Watson had lived a laudable lifestyle following Christian principles, Mr Dawkins said.

"Why does someone whose ostensibly, barely in his 60s, lived this good life, but behaved in this abhorrent way?

"In (year offending started), the very first time he offended against [the girl], his good conduct ceased. His reputation, everything he built up, stopped."

Judge Walker said the summary of facts was nine pages in length.

"At 67 years of age you have not previously appeared before the court. Although it’s very clear you have been leading a double life for several years now."

While many people in his life had abandoned him, he was still getting support through church associates, Judge Walker said.

A victim impact statement revealed how Watson’s offending had affected the girl's life.

Judge Walker said the victim felt isolated and now had a warped sense of what a loving and trusting relationship should look like.

Due to her age when the offending began, she did not realise what he was doing to her was wrong.

‘‘It took a huge amount of courage for her to come forward to say what had happened to her,’’ Judge Walker said.

A Department of Corrections assessment tool and a psychologist’s report both stated Watson posed a low risk of reoffending.

Watson was also in ill health and had recently had significant surgery. As a result his jail term would have a disproportionate impact and as such, Judge Walker gave some discount to Watson’s final sentence.

Judge Walker sentenced Watson to five years and one month jail and ordered him to pay $15,000 emotional harm reparation.

He did not give Watson a non-parole period instead leaving it to the parole board to decide when he should be released.

- by Karen Pasco, Public Interest Journalism Fund court reporter

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz